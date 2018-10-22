

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police have confirmed a 29-year-old man charged in connection with an assault that left a three-week-old baby dead was the father of the young girl.

Officers arrived at an apartment complex on Pharmacy Avenue at around 11 a.m. on Oct. 18 to find paramedics treating an infant girl suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

The baby was rushed from the scene to hospital where she was placed on life support. She succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Sunday, according to investigators.

Matthew Bouffard, of Toronto, was arrested on Oct. 18. He has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the case.

On Monday, police said the charge will be re-evaluated pending the outcome of an autopsy.