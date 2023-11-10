It was an emotional reunion for a father in Toronto, who anxiously waited at Pearson International airport Friday morning for the arrival of his wife and newborn baby from Gaza.

This was the first time 24-year-old Ahmed Abuajedian has touched his three-week-old daughter.

“I don’t know what to say, finally I got my dream,” he told CTV News Toronto at the airport, still holding the bouquet of flowers he brought for his wife Yara.

Ahmed came to Canada as a student and is now a permanent resident. He had been preparing his home in Brantford, Ont. for his new family while his wife remained in Gaza. But then she got caught in a war zone.

“The war started … and there was loss of contact,” family friend Baha Eliasblhajaa told CTV News Toronto. “He lost family members.”

There were times when Ahmad did not hear from Yara for days.

She was staying in the refugee camp, and says that she could hear bombs going off nearby. The camp was one of multiple targets for Israeli airstrikes.

Yara described through her husband, who acted as a translator, how she remembers fleeing to safety and fearing for the life of both herself and her child.

“We can hear the bombardment in the ground and in the air and in the sea,” she said. “We are just running, running from place to place to get safe.”

Forty-eight hours ago, Yara learned that some foreign nationals were being allowed to cross the Rafah border into Egypt. With the help of his friends and Brantford MP Larry Brock, Ahmad was able to secure his wife a visa and quickly booked a plane ticket.

“I had to be a realist. We’re hearing tragic stories hour by hour day by day,” Brock said. “It's been a harrowing experience for Ahmed. Every day, every hour, not knowing whether or not his pregnant wife was safe and would be able to deliver safely.”

“We're just absolutely thrilled beyond belief that this day has finally come to fruition.”