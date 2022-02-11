The federal government is expected to drop PCR testing for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers returning to the country, a senior government source told CTV News Friday.

The source said travellers will instead be required to take a rapid antigen test upon returning to the country. The changes are expected to take into effect at the end of the month.

Currently, all travellers five years of age or older are required to provide proof of a negative molecular test like a PCR test taken within 72 hours before their flight to Canada. Travellers are also subjected to a mandatory randomized testing upon arrival at an airport.

At a news conference Friday, federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said his government will announce changes to pandemic measures at the country's borders next week.

"With the worst of Omicron now behind us, our government is actively reviewing the measures in place at our borders. And we should be able to communicate changes on this next week with the support and the advice of the team of Dr. (Theresa) Tam," Duclos said.

On Thursday, members of the travel and tourism industry and a group of doctors called on the federal government to end all COVID-19 testing rules for travellers, saying they are "obsolete."

- With files from CTV News’ Joyce Napier and The Canadian Press