

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The federal government is increasing a payroll subsidy to small business to thwart layoffs due to COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will now cover up to 75 per cent of salaries, a major increase over the original 10 per cent subsidy plan.

The subsidy will be retroactive to mid-March and is part of a suite of small business measures being rolled out today.

