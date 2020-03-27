Federal government to massively boost payroll subsidy, extend business loans
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 27, 2020 11:30AM EDT
OTTAWA - The federal government is increasing a payroll subsidy to small business to thwart layoffs due to COVID-19.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will now cover up to 75 per cent of salaries, a major increase over the original 10 per cent subsidy plan.
The subsidy will be retroactive to mid-March and is part of a suite of small business measures being rolled out today.
More to come...