

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says fully vaccinated Canadians will soon be able to get a government document that will certify their COVID-19 vaccine history for the purpose of international travel.

The document, expected to be ready by the fall, will be digital, with an option for those who can't or don't want a digital certificate.

Mendicino says it will include data on the type of vaccines received, the dates, and the location.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the program has to be done in co-operation with provinces and territories because they have the data that is needed.

He says if provinces want to use the same passport within their province that could be an option.

“We’ve been encouraging the federal government for months to implement a single, national travel document that is recognized by our international allies. We will work with the federal government to make this happen and provide any necessary information in a safe and secure manner,” a spokesperson for Premier Doug Ford‘s office said in a statement.

Quebec is introducing a provincial passport next month that will be required for people who want to attend public events, go to the gym, or frequent a restaurant or bar.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2021.