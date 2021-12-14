The federal government is considering measures to strengthen the border, including possibly closing Canada's borders to foreign nationals.

The plan was discussed on a call with the premiers Tuesday night, a senior government source told CTV News.

Potential new travel restrictions could come into place ahead of Christmas and would be a “one-sized fits all approach,” the source said.

Officials are expected to make a public announcement about the restrictions on Wednesday.

Travellers returning from several African countries are already subject to a number of complicated restrictions that include obtaining a negative test in a third country before coming home and staying in a quarantine hotel until getting a negative COVID-19 test result after landing.

CP24 reached out to the federal government about possible changes to the hotel quarantine system in light of the fact that health officials in this country say the Omicron variant is already spreading rapidly here. A spokesperson said a response would come on Wednesday.

-With files from CTV News