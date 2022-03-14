The federal government will provide Pearson International Airport with more than $142 million in funding for critical infrastructure work, including money to begin to carry out design work for a proposed connection with the Eglinton Crosstown line.

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra made the announcement on Monday morning, noting that the money will help Pearson invest in infrastructure needed to help “reinvigorate” the aviation industry following the damage caused by COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on Canada's air sector and Canada's world leading network of airports, including Pearson, have been hit really hard. But despite the challenges, airports have continued to provide the essential air services that have been so important throughout the pandemic,” he said. “The funding I've announced today will help Toronto Pearson International Airport invest in the infrastructure needed to help reinvigorate the aviation industry. It will also help maintain safe airport operations for residents and workers in the Greater Toronto region and surrounding communities

The money being awarded to Pearson is coming from the Liberal government’s $571 million Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, which was launched in 2021.

It will go towards a number of initiatives at Canada’s busiest airport, including the rehabilitation of airfield pavement, the installation of new check-in, boarding and border clearance systems and the ongoing operation of a COVID-19 testing and screening system for passengers and employees.

It will also help the airport “carry out technical studies and concept design work” for a proposed connection with the planned extension of the Eglinton Crosstown line to Renforth Drive which is expected to be completed by 2031.

“This is a critical day for steps forward, steps forward into recovery and also ensuring that that not just Toronto Pearson’s but that Canada’s aviation sector is one that becomes strong once again, out of a time that's been incredibly challenging,” Greater Toronto Airports Authority President and CEO Deborah Flint said during Monday’s news conference. “As Canada is one of the top growing countries in the G7 from a population basis we know that much more is expected out of our airports, whether it is to address capacity or to address the expectations that the airport experience is greener.”