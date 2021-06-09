The federal government is expected to drop its requirement for fully-vaccinated returning air travellers to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense, sources tell CTV News.

First reported by La Presse and Radio-Canada, sources say the change in protocol will come into effect in the next several weeks.

Since February, all air travellers returning to Canada on commercial flights have had to stay at a government-mandated hotel for up three days while they await results of a PCR COVID-19 test administered upon arrival at the airport terminal.

Those who test positive upon arrival must stay in the hotel or another government mandated facility for 14 days.

Those who test negative can return home to complete a 14-day quarantine, taking a second test at home on the 10th day of isolation.

The hotel isolation program has been criticized by the travel industry, provincial premiers, and even the federal government’s own advisory panel on public health measures.

Other travellers reached out to CP24 to relay fears that they contracted COVID-19 while in hotel quarantine.

Those who decline to stay in one of the hotels can now be hit with a $5,000 fine.

Asked about the change in policy, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, a vocal critic of international travel during the pandemic, said it was acceptable.

“I think the science is clear with fully vaccinated individuals that you can lift restrictions,” he said Wednesday. “For those that aren't vaccinated I wouldn't support lifting any restrictions and I continue to be concerned that there is a high volume of flights coming into Canada, from hotspot countries like India, Pakistan and they're simply being rebooked through other countries we get feedback on that on a daily basis from different community groups who are noticing it.”