

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Hamilton early Sunday.

It happened at around 6 a.m. on the eastbound exit ramp of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway at Upper James Street.

The female driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead following the collision.

Police have released few other details so far.

A collision reconstruction team is looking into the fatal crash.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.