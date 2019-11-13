

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A female pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Hurontario Street and The Queensway, around 6:20 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Peel police said the female victim was struck while she was crossing the road.

The pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Two northbound lanes of Hurontario Street is closed for investigation.