

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





All Fort Erie-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way near Dorval Drive in Oakville are closed after a female pedestrian was fatally struck on Thursday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Taylor Konkle said the pedestrian was hit by a transport truck.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the transport truck remained at the scene.

Konkle said he is unsure when the roads will reopen.