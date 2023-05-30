A female pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in the city’s Oakwood Village on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police say the collision happened in the area of Holland Park and Oakwood avenues, south of Rogers Road, after 3 p.m.

The pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics say.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police have closed Holland Park Avenue between Oakwood Avenue and Robina Avenue for investigation.