Female pedestrian seriously injured after struck by vehicle in Oakwood Village
Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. (Chopper 24)
Published Tuesday, May 30, 2023 4:22PM EDT
A female pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by the driver of a vehicle in the city’s Oakwood Village on Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto police say the collision happened in the area of Holland Park and Oakwood avenues, south of Rogers Road, after 3 p.m.
The pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics say.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Police have closed Holland Park Avenue between Oakwood Avenue and Robina Avenue for investigation.