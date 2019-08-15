

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One female has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle downtown.

Paramedics say a female pedestrian was struck in the area of Queen and St. Patrick streets at around 7 a.m.

She was taken to a trauma centre for treatment and her injuries are believed to be serious.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Queen Street have been shut down between Simcoe Street and St. Patrick Street for the police investigation.

The 501 Queen streetcar route is diverting in the area.