Female taken to hospital after reported stabbing downtown
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file image.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, July 30, 2020 8:53AM EDT
One female has been taken to hospital following a reported stabbing downtown.
It happened this morning in the area of Dundas and George streets, near Jarvis Street.
Police say one victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.