Ontario lowered its COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility to all adults on Monday but it appears the majority of those searching for an appointment this morning were unable to book a shot online on the province’s central portal within the next month.

At about 7:50 a.m. on Monday, the province dropped the eligibility for a third shot of a COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 18 and up, provided it had been three months or longer since their second dose.

After waiting between 20 minutes to an hour or longer on the central COVID-19 vaccine appointment portal, most users in the province found few appointments scheduled any earlier than one month from now.

Approximately 15 minutes after the portal opened in Toronto, all but one of the listed mass vaccination sites on Monday morning offered any appointments before Jan. 20.

In Ottawa, the local public health unit said all booster dose appointments were filled within 14 minutes of the portal officially opening.

In York Region, the local public health unit said it was not yet opening up eligibility for people under 50, as it was focusing efforts on children and older individuals at higher risk of hospitalization.

In Simcoe-Muskoka, the local public health unit said it would limit all of its walk-in vaccine clinics to first and second doses, or third doses if the recipient was 50+ or part of a recognized priority group.

“We understand everyone is frustrated. As stated previously, due to overwhelming demand for booster doses, we are needing to prioritize our clinic capacity at this time,” the Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit wrote on Twitter.

Popular vaccine-finding volunteer group Vaccine Hunters Canada tweeted on Sunday night that several of its users aged 18 to 49 could book appointments for boosters already.

Ontario’s Ministry of Health said residents should frequently check back at the portal in the coming days and weeks for newly available appointments.

“As we continue to increase our daily capacity, individual public health units are actively working to add appointments to the booking system on an ongoing basis,” Alexandra Hilkene, spokesperson for Health Minister Christine Elliott said Monday. “Public health units will continue to keep the public informed as more appointments go live on the provincial booking system. We also encourage Ontarians to check regularly for availability through other channels such as pharmacies, primary care settings, and walk-in clinics.”

Hilkene said about 125,000 people booked booster shot appointments on the central provincial portal in the first two hours it was open.

Vaccine clinic staff and public health units told CTV News and CP24 that the province is experiencing a shortage of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

At some clinics, this meant the Pfizer jab was reserved for children and males below the age of 30, with everyone else receiving Moderna.

Hilkene said the province has requested four million additional doses of Pfizer for delivery between now and March, 2022.

“Given historical uptake of Pfizer vaccine, we have requested an additional four million Pfizer doses from the federal government in January, which have yet to be confirmed,” she told CTV News Toronto. “If the Pfizer inventory does run out, we will rely on Moderna until we receive additional supply of Pfizer from the federal government.”