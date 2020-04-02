

Chris Fox, CP24.com





There may be fewer drivers on the streets as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic but Toronto police are handing out more speeding citations than usual.

According to data provided to CP24, Toronto police officers issued 2,727 citations for speeding from March 15 to March 31, which covers most of the time that the province has been under a state of emergency.

The number of speeding tickets is up roughly 35 per cent from the same time period in 2019.

The rise in tickets issued for stunt driving, meanwhile, is even more significant.

Toronto police issued 65 tickets to drivers travelling in excess of 50 km/h over the speed limit over the last two weeks compared to 22 during the same time period in 2019. That translates into a 195 per cent increase.

Similar increases have also been reported elsewhere.

York Regional Police say that they have issued 60 per cent more tickets for stunt driving offences in March then they did during one year prior.