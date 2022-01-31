More than 15 per cent of all staff and students in Toronto public schools were absent on Friday, according to data provided by school boards to the Ontario government.

According to data compiled by the Ministry of Education, of the 385 Toronto District School Board (TDSB) schools that reported absence data for last Friday, 23 TDSB schools showed absences above 30 per cent, and all but two were high schools where students are preparing for or undergoing exams.

The two TDSB elementary schools where absences were above 30 per cent on Friday were Shoreham Public School and Walter Perry Junior Public School.

Across all TDSB schools that submitted data on Friday, the average absence rate was 17 per cent.

In the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TDCSB) only 105 of 206 schools in the board submitted absence data for Friday.

Of those, one high school – Bishop Marrocco/Thomas Merton Catholic Secondary School – reported 30 per cent of its staff and students were absent, with all other schools posting smaller rates of absence.

St. Joseph’s College School reported 25 per cent of staff and students were absent while St. Luigi Catholic School said 23 per cent of staff and students were away on Friday.

Across all TCDSB schools that submitted data for Jan. 28, the average absence rate was 10 per cent.

Across all 492 Toronto schools that submitted data for that day, the average absence rate was 15.3 per cent.

The numbers appear to be a dip from this time last week when the TDSB reported an average absence rate of 22.88 per cent and the TCDSB reported an average absence rate of 14.51 per cent.

At the time there were a total of 70 schools in Toronto reporting an absentee rate above 30 per cent, including 17 with an absence rate north of 40 per cent.

The province has said that parents will only be directly notified once a school hits a 30 per cent absentee rate above baseline attendance and that closures can only be considered, and not necessarily implemented, at that time

While Toronto school boards will still inform impacted classes of any positive case of COVID-19 that they become aware of, that level of disclosure is no longer required by the province.

Students absent for reasons of travel or short-term remote learning are not included in these tallies.

Elsewhere in the GTA, the school boards of Peel Region reported an average absence rate of 13.6 per cent, Halton’s boards reported 6.5 per cent, York Region’s boards reported 10.4 per cent of all staff and students absent on Friday and Durham reported an average absence rate of 13.6 per cent.

Only 68 per cent of the 4,844 schools in the province submitted attendance data for January 28.

Across Ontario, eight schools were closed on Friday due to operational reasons related to COVID-19.