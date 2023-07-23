Final suspect in fatal Moss Park group stabbing arrested
Hussein Ibrohim, 27, is shown in this handout photo. (Toronto Police Service)
Published Sunday, July 23, 2023 1:08PM EDT
The final outstanding suspect involved in a fatal group stabbing in downtown Toronto has been arrested.
On July 17, Toronto police, with the assistance of Surrey B.C. RCMP, arrested 28-year-old Hussein Ibrohim. He was transported back to Toronto four days later.
The 55-year-old victim – identified by police as Jeffrey Munro – was stabbed during an altercation with four other men near Queen and Sherbourne streets in the early morning hours of March 6.
He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died shortly after.
Within two weeks police had arrested and charged three suspects with second-degree murder – 36-year-old Hussen Elmi, 35-year-old Christopher Williamson and 21-year-old Jedidiah Creighton-Chevalier.
Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Hussein.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.