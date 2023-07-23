The final outstanding suspect involved in a fatal group stabbing in downtown Toronto has been arrested.

On July 17, Toronto police, with the assistance of Surrey B.C. RCMP, arrested 28-year-old Hussein Ibrohim. He was transported back to Toronto four days later.

The 55-year-old victim – identified by police as Jeffrey Munro – was stabbed during an altercation with four other men near Queen and Sherbourne streets in the early morning hours of March 6.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died shortly after.

Within two weeks police had arrested and charged three suspects with second-degree murder – 36-year-old Hussen Elmi, 35-year-old Christopher Williamson and 21-year-old Jedidiah Creighton-Chevalier.

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Hussein.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.