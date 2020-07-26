

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Firefighters are battling a massive blaze that broke out in a townhouse complex in Richmond Hill Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Welrick Road East, east of Yonge Street, just before 2 p.m.

Viewer video shows visible flames and thick black smoke billowing out of the roof.

Images sent to CP24 by a person who lives across from the complex appear to show the fire spreading from one home to adjoining houses.

York Regional Police say all adjacent homes have been evacuated

There are no reported injuries at this time, police say.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

More to come...