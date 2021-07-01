

Hina Alam and Nick Wells, The Canadian Press





LILLOOET, B.C. - British Columbia's public safety minister says most homes and buildings in the town of Lytton have been destroyed by fire that forced the evacuation of nearly 1,000 residents.

Mike Farnworth says the destroyed buildings include the town ambulance station and RCMP detachment.

He says several residents are also still unaccounted for.

A fire prompted a hasty evacuation of the town on Wednesday, giving residents moments to grab their possessions and flee to safety.

Premier John Horgan says two separate blazes, one in town and a wildfire near the outskirts, are still active and creating a situation whose danger cannot be overstated.

He says both the provincial and federal governments are committed to helping town residents rebuild from the blaze.

