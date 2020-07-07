CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Fire in Whitby destroys four homes under construction
Crews are on the scene of a massive fire in Whitby.
Published Tuesday, July 7, 2020 8:20AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 7, 2020 9:08AM EDT
No injuries were reported following a massive fire at homes under construction in Whitby this morning.
It happened on Coronation Road, near Highway 412 and Taunton Road, shortly before 8 a.m.
Officials say four unoccupied homes were completely destroyed by the fire, which is still active.
The cause and origin of the blaze is still under investigation.