Fire rips through homes under construction in Vaughan
Published Tuesday, August 25, 2020 2:36PM EDT
No injuries were reported after a fire ripped through two homes under construction in Vaughan this afternoon.
The blaze broke out shortly before 1 p.m. in the area of Mactier Drive and Rotondo Crescent.
Crews were able to contain the fire to just two structures and no one was injured.
It is not yet clear how or where the fire started.
The area is currently closed to traffic due to the fire investigation.