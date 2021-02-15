The Emergency Department at St. Michael’s Hospital in downtown Toronto has been temporarily shut down following a fire.

Toronto police said the fire broke out in an elevator shaft of the hospital Monday evening.

Crews responded to the fire at around 6:50 p.m. and were able to extinguish it quickly.

No injuries were reported.

However police said the hospital’s emergency department will be closed until further notice because of the fire.

It’s not yet clear how the fire started.

A stretch of Shuter Street has been closed between Bond and Victoria to accommodate emergency crews.