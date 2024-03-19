A firefighter battling a blaze at a home in Oshawa overnight was injured after falling through the roof of the residence, Durham Regional Police say.

The fire broke out on Groveland Avenue, near Harmony Road North and Conlin Road East, at around 11 p.m. on Monday.

Police said a firefighter who responded to the scene fell through the roof of the home and sustained minor injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

No other injuries have been reported and crews remain on scene.