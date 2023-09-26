Firefighter seriously injured while battling three-alarm house blaze in North York
A Toronto Fire truck is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share:
Published Tuesday, September 26, 2023 9:58PM EDT
A firefighter has been seriously injured while responding to a three-alarm blaze in North York.
Crews were called to Wedgewood Drive, in the area of Willowdale and Cummer avenues, at around 8:30 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, they found that a fire had broken out at an unoccupied home under construction.
Officials confirmed that a firefighter was injured during the operation.
Toronto paramedics said they transported him to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.