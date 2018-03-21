

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Firefighters are still working to knock down a blaze that consumed much of a large heap of scrap metal at a recycling yard in Burlington on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters said they were called to the yard, on Harvester Road just west of Appleby Line, at 3 p.m.

They said a large pile of recyclable car, fuel tank and refrigerator parts ignited, sending a thick plume of dark grey smoke into the air.

Police closed Harvester Road in both directions near the yard to allow fire crews freedom to move.

Firefighters said six trucks were initially sent to the scene and more arrived later.