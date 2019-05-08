

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Fire crews are using heavy equipment to pull back parts of a charred high school so that they can reach hidden sections of a stubborn fire that gutted part of the building Tuesday.

Crews remained on-scene at York Memorial Collegiate Institute through the night to try to stamp out the fire, which reached a six-alarm response Tuesday as flames and thick smoke poured from the building.

Platoon Chief William Bygrave told CP24 early Wednesday that firefighters made good progress overnight to fight back the fire, and that smoke conditions have improved.

It’s not yet clear whether the 90-year-old building at Eglinton Avenue and Trethewey Drive can be salvaged. Firefighters said they would be using the excavating equipment carefully to try and preserve as much of the structure as possible.

“We always try to save as much of any building as we possibly can and when they are historic, then even more so,” Deputy Fire Chief Mike McCoy told CP24. “So that’s why this is taking a little bit more time than would normally be done, because we’re going to be very calculated about this and not do any more demolition than we absolutely have to.”

An engineer at the scene is directing firefighters to parts of the structure that need to be torn away in order to put out the fire.

It was thought that gas might be contributing to the ongoing burn, but Enbridge has determined that is not the case, firefighters said.

Classes cancelled for two high schools

Classes were cancelled Wednesday for all students from York Memorial C.I., as well as nearby George Harvey Collegiate Institute, which closed yesterday due to smoke from the fire, the Toronto District School Board said.

Several other schools affected by the blaze yesterday are open, including Keelesdale Junior Public School, Silverthorn Community School, and Charles E Webster Public School.

The decision follows air quality testing through the night, the TDSB said.

Staff from York Memorial C.I. and George Harvey C.I. are reporting to Oakwood C.I. today.

“Social Work staff will be at Oakwood CI to support students & staff as needed,” the TDSB said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, plumes of heavy smoke from the six-alarm fire forced school closures and home evacuations as it wafted over the area.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes in the evening as smoke conditions improved.

Alumni start GoFundeMe campaign

On Wednesday former MP Alan Tonks, who is an alumnus of York Memorial, announced an online fundraising campaign to raise funds to preserve the school’s heritage.

His son, TDSB Trustee Chris Tonks, said all the funds will go toward preserving York Memorial’s heritage.

“We’re not sure where the future lies,” Tonks said. “It’s very early on, but we want to start the planning to preserve the heritage of York Memorial going forward.”

[IN PHOTOS: Alumni images of York Memorial Collegiate Institute before a devastating six-alarm fire.]

He noted that the original designs for the school’s stained glass windows still exist and restoring them could be part of the effort.

While Tonks said he and his father wanted to get the fundraising effort started now, he said the focus at the moment is still very much on getting students back to school.

He said the school board is doing “a lot of heavy lifting” to figure out how to get students back to class and organizing a plan for them going forward.

He said AP exams have been delayed for affected students and the board is working to make sure that graduating students have no problems in their transition to university.

“We don’t want any delay in respect of any kids graduating this year,” Tonks said.

The massive fire struck just weeks before a celebration to mark the 90th anniversary of the school. It’s not yet clear if the May 25 celebration will go ahead.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Toronto Fire, the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office and Toronto police.

Police have said they are concerned that the fire may be suspicious, but the exact cause has not yet been pinpointed.