Toronto fire crews utilized an inflatable raft to rescue three people inside a vehicle that rolled into a ditch in North York on Sunday morning.

According to the Toronto Fire Service, the vehicle left the roadway in the area of Highways 400 and 401 at around 5 a.m. and became “partially submerged.”

Crews then used an inflatable vessel to rescue the individuals, they said.

The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear and TFS did not provide details on whether the occupants sustained injuries.