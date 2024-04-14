Firefighters utilize inflatable rescue raft after car rolls into ditch in North York
Published Sunday, April 14, 2024 10:07AM EDT
Toronto fire crews utilized an inflatable raft to rescue three people inside a vehicle that rolled into a ditch in North York on Sunday morning.
According to the Toronto Fire Service, the vehicle left the roadway in the area of Highways 400 and 401 at around 5 a.m. and became “partially submerged.”
Crews then used an inflatable vessel to rescue the individuals, they said.
The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear and TFS did not provide details on whether the occupants sustained injuries.
Early this morning, TFS crews rescued three persons from a vehicle that became partially submerged off the roadway near Hwy 400 and Hwy 401. Crews used the Fortuna rescue boat to bring the occupants to safety. ^dc #Toronto pic.twitter.com/OtMaCptr1f— Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) April 14, 2024