Toronto police have made their first arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation.

On Friday afternoon, police attended a call for a daytime shooting at around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue. Police say there was a physical altercation between three men, during which two of the men brandished handguns and discharged them at one another.

Karolina Huebner-Makurat, 44, was struck by a stray bullet while walking in the area. She was transported to hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Damian Hudson, 32, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Court documents obtained by the Canadian Press show that the accused has a criminal record.

Hudson was charged in 2021 with assault causing bodily harm in and failing to comply with probation order issued in 2019. He was also charged with two counts of assault in March of last year and with failing to comply with the same probation order.

Hudson was due to appear in a Toronto court on Thursday.

Police continue to search for two outstanding suspects, and ask anyone with information to contact investigators.

