

The Canadian Press





QUINTE WEST, Ont. - Provincial police say five people have died after a van and a tractor trailer collided on Highway 401 in Quinte West, Ont.

Police say two other passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries following the early-morning crash on Saturday.

They say a stretch of highway was closed for 10 hours while collision reconstructionists were on scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Police didn't provide the ages of those affected, and they say they won't share the identities of the deceased until next of kin have been notified.

They say they plan to release updates as more information becomes available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2022.