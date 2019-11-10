Five people in hospital after two-vehicle collision in Brampton
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 10, 2019 4:03PM EST
Five people including a Peel paramedic were injured after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton involving a Peel paramedics rapid response unit.
It happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of Queen Street and Dixie Road.
Peel police said the other vehicle rolled over.
The four occupants of the vehicle were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
A Peel paramedic also sustained minor injuries.
Westbound lanes on Queen Street, east of Dixie Road, is down to one lane for police investigation.