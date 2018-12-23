

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Five people were taken to hospital after a vehicle struck a group of pedestrians in front of a bar in Mississauga Sunday and then drove off.

The incident happened at around 2:45 a.m. in front of &CO Resto Bar on Enfield Place, in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Hurontario Street.

Five people were taken to a local hospital, one of them with serious injuries, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said. One other person was assessed at the scene, but was not taken to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle took off after striking the crowd, Peel police said.

Police are investigating the incident.