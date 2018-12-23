

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are looking for a driver who allegedly plowed into a group of young people on the sidewalk following an altercation at a Mississauga bar on Sunday.

Five people were injured after a vehicle struck the group in front of &CO Resto Bar on Enfield Place, in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Hurontario Street, at around 2:45 a.m.

Speaking with CP24 Sunday morning, Peel Regional Police Const. Sarah Patten said the incident appears to have been sparked by an altercation between two groups that started inside the bar. She said several patrons were escorted out of the venue by security, but the altercation continued out onto the street.

“The male suspect in this incident went to retrieve his vehicle and drove it up to the side of the establishment, exited and continued with the altercation,” Patten said. “He then got back into his vehicle and drove it up onto the sidewalk, striking several people that were already involved in the altercation.”

Three women and two men – all believed to be in their 20s – were injured, Patten said. One of the female victims was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. Two other people were taken to a local hospital and two others were treated at the scene by paramedics.

The driver of the vehicle took off after striking the crowd.

Patten said police are now looking for a suspect described as a black male, around 35 to 40 years of age, driving a dark-coloured Acura.

Police have interviewed several witnesses, but are asking anyone else with information to come forward.

“We are reviewing surveillance video from the establishment and surrounding area and we will be canvassing the area,” Patten said.

Patten said it’s not yet clear what started the altercation.