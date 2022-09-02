Five people sustained injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Toronto Thursday evening, paramedics say.

Toronto police responded to reports of a collision involving three vehicles in the area of Jane Street and Weston Road at around 11:36 p.m.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found several people with various injuries.

A woman in her 20s was transported to a trauma centre via emergency run with serious non-life threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

Four other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact them at 416-808-1900.