

Sean Davidson, CP24.com





Five flights arriving in Toronto from international destinations since the start of August have had people on board with COVID-19.

According to the federal government, there were five flights between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4 with travellers who later tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Canada.

The international flights include:

Air Transat flight TS831 from Punta Cana to Toronto on Aug. 1

Pakistan International Airlines flight PK797 from Lahore to Toronto on Aug. 2

Etihad Airways flight EY141 from Abu Dhabi to Toronto on Aug. 2

United Airlines flight UA3488 from Newark to Toronto on Aug. 3

Air Canada flight AC7682 from Chicago to Toronto on Aug. 4

The information posted to the government’s website is provided by provincial and territorial health authorities, international health authorities and public website.

The data on the government’s website is updated once a day.

It is mandatory for those coming into Canada from out of the country to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Both WestJet and Air Canada, two of the biggest airlines in North America, began selling their middle seats again on July 1 after months where the option was removed to aid in physical distancing.