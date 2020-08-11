Five recent flights to Pearson carried passengers with COVID-19
A traveller stands in the International arrivals hall at Toronto's Pearson Airport, on Friday, March 27, 2020. The Ontario Government issued an alert via phone, television and radio urging all travellers arriving from outside the country to self-isolate for 14 days, in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Sean Davidson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, August 11, 2020 7:16AM EDT
Five flights arriving in Toronto from international destinations since the start of August have had people on board with COVID-19.
According to the federal government, there were five flights between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4 with travellers who later tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Canada.
The international flights include:
- Air Transat flight TS831 from Punta Cana to Toronto on Aug. 1
- Pakistan International Airlines flight PK797 from Lahore to Toronto on Aug. 2
- Etihad Airways flight EY141 from Abu Dhabi to Toronto on Aug. 2
- United Airlines flight UA3488 from Newark to Toronto on Aug. 3
- Air Canada flight AC7682 from Chicago to Toronto on Aug. 4
The information posted to the government’s website is provided by provincial and territorial health authorities, international health authorities and public website.
The data on the government’s website is updated once a day.
It is mandatory for those coming into Canada from out of the country to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
Both WestJet and Air Canada, two of the biggest airlines in North America, began selling their middle seats again on July 1 after months where the option was removed to aid in physical distancing.