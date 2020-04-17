A North York long-term care home says five residents infected with COVID-19 have now died following an outbreak at the facility.

In a statement released Friday, Extendicare Bayview, located near Cummer and Bayview avenues, confirmed that 51 residents and 12 staff members have tested positive for the virus and five residents have passed away.

The facility, which has approximately 205 beds, has ordered all residents to remain in isolation and meals and medication are being delivered to their rooms.

According to the facility, staff members are required to wear masks at all times when they are working and must undergo screening before and after each shift.

“Extendicare Bayview is adhering to all directives put forward by Toronto Public Health to limit the spread of the virus,” Niklas Chandrabalan, Extendicare’s regional director, said in a written statement.

“Staff or residents who have concerns about the care being offered at the home are encouraged to raise these issues with the administration and they will be fully investigated.”