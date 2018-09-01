

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say they have arrested five young people believed to be behind as many as 15 armed robberies at convenience stores and fast food outlets in Peel, Halton and Etobicoke last week.

On the night of Aug. 29 and early morning of Aug. 30, a group of males entered 15 different convenience stores, gas stations and pizza shops across Halton, Peel and Etobicoke.

Toronto police investigators said that in each instance, the group wore masks and brandished handguns.

The first robbery occurred at a Mr. Sub restaurant located near Derry Road and Goreway Drive shortly before 9 p.m. last night, and a Pizzaville, located in the area of Dundas St East and Cedarcreek Lane, was the second location to be robbed at around 10:45 p.m.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a Rabba Fine Foods, near Hurontario Street and Harborn Road, was targeted and a Subway was robbed shortly after 3 a.m. near Mill Creek Drive and Erin Mills Parkway.

A Canadian Tire gas bar, near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue, was the last location to be robbed at around 4 a.m.

Witnesses from each incident gave similar suspect descriptions, police said.

Investigators allege the suspects sometimes hit their victims but did not seriously injure them.

Overnight at about midnight, Peel Regional Police said they stopped a vehicle at Williams Parkway and Center Street area of Brampton.

Police took five males out of a vehicle in the area.

Investigators say they are suspected of carrying out the robberies on Aug. 29 and 30.

All are under the age of 18.

The Special Investigations Unit was called to the scene to probe the incident but later left.

It is not clear if they have invoked their mandate.

“The SIU is, at this time, pursuing preliminary inquiries to assess whether there is a basis to invoke our jurisdiction,” spokesperson Monica Hudon told CP24.