

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and an array of federal and provincial figures are paying tribute to Prince Philip and the royal's special relationship to Canada as flags across the country dropped to half-mast to mark the duke's death.

Trudeau says the Duke of Edinburgh “maintained a special relationship” with Canada's Armed Forces, noting he was colonelâ€‘inâ€‘chief of six Canadian units, honorary general of the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force, and honorary admiral of the Royal Canadian Navy.

At the same time, he says Philip inspired millions of Canadian youth through the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, and supported more than 40 organizations including the Canadian Aeronautics and Space Institute and the Outward Bound Trust.

The bells of the Peace Tower rang 99 times on Parliament Hill on Friday morning, once for every year of Philip's life.

Flags were dropped to half-mast at all government buildings in the country and abroad, and were set to remain lowered until sunset on the day of the funeral or the memorial service, which has yet to be determined.

Buckingham Palace announced Friday morning that the Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle.

Trudeau described Prince Philip as a “man of great service to others,” but also noted the Royal Family lost a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

“Prince Philip was a man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others,” Trudeau said Friday in a statement.

“He will be fondly remembered as a constant in the life of our Queen - a lifelong companion who was always at her side offering unfailing support as she carried out her duties.”

Tributes from federal Conservative leader Erin O'Toole and provincial leaders poured in throughout the morning, and in Nova Scotia, the provincial legislature said on Twitter it had adjourned for the day “as a mark of respect.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2021.