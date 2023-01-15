Broadcaster and former Ontario lieutenant governor David Onley, who passed away this weekend at age 72, is being remembered as a bold advocate for disability issues whose warm character endeared him to many.

In a statement released early Sunday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was sad to learn about Onley’s passing.

“Mr. Onley served the province with honour and distinction from 2007 until 2014. As Lieutenant Governor, and throughout his life, he worked tirelessly to raise public awareness about accessibility issues, encouraging people ‘to see the ability, rather than the disability,” Ford said. “He was also a great champion of expanding reconciliation efforts with Ontario’s Indigenous peoples in his role as representative of the Crown, work that continues to this day.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory also posted a statement to Twitter, calling Onley “gracious and committed” and a “champion” for disability issues who contributed to the community in many ways.

“Starting with his time as a respected broadcaster he remained down to earth and as such maintained the respect and affection of people everywhere,” Tory wrote. “He will be missed.”

Tory said flags will fly at half-mast at Toronto City Hall and at Toronto Civic Centres until a state funeral is held for Onley at a yet-to-be-announced date.

Onley went on to become Ontario’s 28th lieutenant governor in 2007 following a long career in television.

Toronto television pioneer Moses Znaimer, who hired Onley to work as a reporter and anchor at City TV in the 80s, remembered him as someone whose insights made the organization richer.

“Almost everyone remembered for their greatness has had to overcome obstacles in their path. If they suffered weakness in one area, that's called fourth compensation in another. As exceptional as David Onley was, he would be the first to tell you there are many more just like him. Any community is only as strong as it is diverse,” Znaimer wrote.

“The perspective and tenacity that people with disabilities need to succeed often lead to original insights and society would be well served to foster this resource. RIP ol’ friend.”

Onley would also go on to anchor on CP24 when the station launched.