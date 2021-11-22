A Flemingdon Park elementary school will be closed for in-person learning as of tomorrow amid a COVID-19 outbreak that has seen at least 15 students test positive for the virus.

Toronto Public Health announced the closure of Grenoble Public School near Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue on Monday afternoon, just three days after declaring an outbreak at the school.

It is not immediately clear how long the closure will be in place.

“We are recommending a whole school dismissal as a precautionary measure to protect staff, students and the community from further COVID-19 transmission within the school,” public health officials said on Twitter. “TPH will continue to work with our school community and have notified close contacts and ask them to stay home, monitor for symptoms and get tested. We'll work closely with our school partners to determine when in-person learning will resume.”

There are currently at least nine schools across Ontario that are closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks, which is the highest that number has been since early October.

Over the last week the number of active cases associated with the public school system has risen by more than 25 per cent.