A flight attendant from Pakistan who went missing last month after arriving in Toronto has been let go from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the company says.

Just over a month ago, Ijaz Shah, a PIA crew member, touched down at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Oct. 14.

Two days later, he was scheduled to work on a return flight to Islamabad. But the airline said he never showed up.

“We have dismissed the crew member from PIA,” Abdullah H. Khan, PIA general manager of corporate communications, told CTV News Toronto.

“He has been reported to Canadian Border Control for action at their end,” Khan added.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said it could not comment or provide details on specific cases.

“Nor do we confirm or deny the entry or possibility of entry of any one person to Canada. An individual’s border and immigration information is considered private and protected by the Privacy Act,” CBSA senior spokesperson Rebecca Purdy told CTV News Toronto.

Purdy said the Act outlines “very strict” rules concerning what the CBSA can say about individuals in order to protect their personal information.