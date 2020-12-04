Food delivery app SkipTheDishes has teamed up with the LCBO to deliver alcohol directly to its customers in Toronto.

Customers will have access to more than 300 varieties of wine, beer, and spirits, as well as a number of local products. You can also order ice and gift boxes.

The program starts Friday with 15 LCBO locations taking part across the city.

Service is only available from Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to one hour prior to store closure.

Government-issued ID is required upon delivery.

Service will be denied to any customer who fails to present valid ID, appears to be intoxicated, or attempts to purchase for a minor or impaired individual.