

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say a food delivery person was stabbed by two male suspects over chicken wings in the city’s Chalkfarm neighbourhood on Saturday night.

Investigators say the food delivery person was in the area of Jane Street and Heathrow Drive when he was approached by two males wearing hoodies.

They alleged stabbed him and took his delivery of chicken wings before fleeing the scene on foot.

Officers described the suspects as black males both standing about five-feet-eight inches tall, with light complexions. They are between 17 and 20 years-old.

Both suspects were wearing grey jogging pants.

The delivery person’s injuries were considered non-threatening.

Officers said they were at the scene conducting a search.