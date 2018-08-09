

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford says that his government will invest $25 million over the next four years in initiatives aimed at combating gun violence in the City of Toronto.

Ford made the announcement at Queen’s Park on Thursday morning, telling reporters that “too many people are living in fear” and that “too many of our police officers lack the best resources to do their job.”

He said that $18 million of the money will go directly to the Toronto Police Service and will pay for “additional digital, investigative and analytical resources” to combat gun violence and criminal gangs.”

The remaining $7.6 million, meanwhile, will go towards the cost of placing additional legal staff at each provincial courthouse in Toronto. Ford said that the money will help create “legal SWAT teams” led by a Crown attorney whose sole focus will be on “ensuring violent gun criminals are denied bail and remain behind bars.”

“We are here today with our check in our hand and we are calling on the municipal and federal governments to match this unprecedented funding,” Ford said. “We are calling on them to step up and do their part.”

Ford said that there are no strings attached to the money that is being provided to the Toronto Police Service.

Though the premier has in the past called for the return of the controversial TAVIS program, he told reporters on Thursday that there are no plans to direct the funding towards its revival.

“No, we aren’t going to have TAVIS. We are going to focus on guns and gangs and we have all the faith in the world in the chief and the police association needs their input too,” he said. “We aren’t experts. The experts are the police. We are going to hand over the money and they are going to tell us where the money should go.”

Ford said that he personally supports “boots on the ground” as a crimes reduction tool, though he conceded that it is “not up to the premier to decide” how to tackle gun violence.

In a statement, Police Chief Mark Saunders said that funding will allow the TPS to be “surgical with apprehending those who use guns.”

"Part of our strategy to address gun violence in the city includes partnering with the provincial government for a collaborative and meaningful response," he said. "With today's announcement, Premier Ford and his government have listened to our concerns and have invested in the Toronto Police Service, giving us the ability to be surgical with apprehending those who use guns and ensuring the courts have the resources they need to deal with violent criminals."

Last month, Saunders announced that up to 200 additional front-line officers would be deployed during the nighttime and early-morning hours this summer in a response to an increase in gun violence.The increased manpower is being paid for through $3 million in funding from the city.