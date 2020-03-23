

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford is ordering all non-essential services to shut down to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The order will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday and will last for 14 days.

Ford said a list will be provided on Tuesday detailing what businesses will be allowed to stay open.

“The next 36 hours will give non-essential businesses the chance to adapt and prepare,” Ford said.

"This was a very tough decision but it is the right decision. This is not the time for half-measures. This decision was not made lightly. The gravity of this order does not escape me. But as a I said from day one, we will and must take all the steps to slow the spread of COVID-19."

The move comes as the number of cases of the virus continues to surge in the province.

Ontario confirmed 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number to 503 including 6 deaths and eight recoveries.

More to come…