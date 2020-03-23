Ford announces mandatory closure of all non-essential businesses
Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions as Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, left, listen in during a news conference at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Monday, March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, March 23, 2020 7:37AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 23, 2020 1:44PM EDT
Premier Doug Ford is ordering all non-essential services to shut down to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The order will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday and will last for 14 days.
Ford said a list will be provided on Tuesday detailing what businesses will be allowed to stay open.
“The next 36 hours will give non-essential businesses the chance to adapt and prepare,” Ford said.
"This was a very tough decision but it is the right decision. This is not the time for half-measures. This decision was not made lightly. The gravity of this order does not escape me. But as a I said from day one, we will and must take all the steps to slow the spread of COVID-19."
The move comes as the number of cases of the virus continues to surge in the province.
Ontario confirmed 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number to 503 including 6 deaths and eight recoveries.
More to come…