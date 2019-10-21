

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Premier Doug Ford has changed the responsibilities of three of his cabinet ministers ahead of the resumption of the legislature next week.

Ford has announced in a statement that he is re-organizing three portfolios to focus on job creation and small business supports.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton will now oversee training and skills development, duties which had previously been part of Colleges and Universities Minister Ross Romano's portfolio.

Lisa MacLeod will now oversee the provincial heritage file in addition to her duties as minister of sport, tourism and culture.

The changes come after Ford shuffled his cabinet last spring, moving a number of ministers including McNaughton, Romano and MacLeod to new roles.

The provincial legislature has been on an extended break since it rose in June but a new session will start next week.