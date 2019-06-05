

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The Ford government has rejected the City of Toronto’s amendments to its official plan for the areas of Yonge and Eglinton and the downtown core, with the municipal affairs minister saying the plan needs to allow for denser housing near transit hubs.

In July 2018, the City of Toronto made amendments to its official plan for the downtown core and the Yonge and Eglinton area.

Both amendments generally accept that the areas will become denser than they are now but allow for balance with language preserving “mixed communities” with a range of housing densities, preservation and possible expansion of area parkland, and in the downtown’s case, an emphasis on developing new transit and cycling infrastructure and an emphasis on a low-carbon future.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark says he has rejected both plan amendments, and sent them back to the city with his own modifications.

“It’s my intention today to modify Official Plan Amendments 405 and 406 to send a number of modifications back to the city to really reflect our government’s priorities,” Clark said.

He said the city’s plans do not allow for dense enough areas around Eglinton Station and downtown TTC stops, something he heard often during consultations conducted with industry.

“We have to ensure that we have people living close to transit . . . people wanted us to intensify near major transit stations.”

In the city’s original plan amendment for Yonge and Eglinton, buildings constructed immediately adjacent to Eglinton Station were restricted to a height of 58 storeys on the northeast corner, 65 floors on the southeast corner and 27 to 37 floors on the northwest corner, with generally lower height restrictions on areas flowing out in each direction from the intersection.

The Ford government’s changes would allow tower of up to 35 floors to be built farther afield from the intersection.

Clark said he is rejecting the city’s plans for these areas to give more options for housing for young people who feel priced out of transit-connected parts of Toronto.

“My message is to that that couple in their 20s or 30s who don’t see an opportunity around a major transit hub to live, that I’m providing them those opportunities, because those are voices are not presently heard right now in the planning process.”

Clark rejected suggestions that this is another example, following the decree that Toronto council be cut in half and provincial government upload the subway system, of the PCs meddling in Toronto affairs.

“This file was posted on the environmental registry for 90 days . . . it was there for public comments and for comments from the proponent. We had a consultation period and it should come as no surprise that these official plan amendments reflect government priorities.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory has said he was told of the rejection by the province via text message last night.