

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





QUEEN'S PARK -- The Ford government is introducing a new tax credit that will exempt minimum wage earners from provincial exempt tax and says its cost-cutting measures have reduced the 2018 deficit to $14.5 billion.

Finance Minister Vic Fideli's first fall economic statement tabled Thursday afternoon also includes new expanded hours for booze sales in Ontario and a new loophole exempting all new rental housing from rent controls starting tomorrow.

The signature move in the document is a new Low-income Families and Individuals Credit that will save a minimum wage earner up to $850 per year and minimum wage-earning families up to $1,700 per year.

This is still less than low-wage workers would have taken home if the Ford government continued with a planned increase in the minimum wage from $14 to $15 per hour, which was set to take effect in January before it was cancelled.

The credit phases out once a tax filing household's income hits $68,500. The move will cost the government $125 million between January 2019 and March 31 of that year.

Freezing public sector hiring, ending cap and trade and a raft of other measures has saved the province $3.2 billion, lowering the deficit to $14.5 billion.

With one sentence buried in the 155-page document Ford government is exempting all new rental housing from any rent controls "first occupied after today."

Rental units already occupied prior to Thursday will be covered by rent controls limiting increases to the rate of inflation.

Officials in the lockup for reporters could not specify if the loophole was specifically for newly built rental housing or newly occupied rental housing.

They said the specifics of the measure would be included in legislation that has not yet been tabled in the House.

The province claims the move will spur new purpose-built rental construction in the housing-starved GTA area but it will also send average rents in many cities skyrocketing.

In a prelude to putting beer and wine in corner stores, the Ford government is extending the hours LCBO and Beer Store outlets can opt to be open to 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday to Sunday.

Queen's Park itself is also going through changes, as the PCs say they will gradually eliminate the per-vote subsidy offered to political parties between now and 2022.

Also, the Legislature's nine officers are being cut down to six.

The French Language Services Commissioner is being folded into the Ontario Ombudsman's office, and the Environmental Commissioner is being folded into the Office of the Auditor General. The Provincial Advocate for Children and Youth will also now be overseen by the Ontario Ombudsman's office.