After flatly insisting earlier this summer that Ontario would not pursue some sort of proof-of-vaccination system, the Ford government is now contemplating the idea.

The Ford government is considering the implementation of a provincial vaccine passport program as COVID-19 cases rise and as public opinion shifts on the subject, multiple sources told CTV News Toronto Friday.

There has been a growing chorus of calls from multiple stakeholders – from municipalities to businesses to healthcare workers and educators – to create some sort of vaccine passport that would allow people to signal that they have been vaccinated.

Such a system has already been implemented in a number of jurisdictions, including New York City and Quebec and the idea is popular in places with high vaccination rates.

Asked about the idea earlier this summer, Premier Doug Ford said Ontario would not do it because it would create a “split society.”

However with strong support from the public as well as the private sector and with fears that the highly infectious Delta variant could drive a growing number of hospitalizations, the government appears to be rethinking the idea.

The item has not come before cabinet yet, but sources say the situation is fluid.

Word that Ontario is thinking about the system comes the same day that Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau urged Ford to “step up” and implement a provincewide vaccine passport. Trudeau pledged that if he is reelected, his government would lend financial assistance to the creation of provincial vaccine passports.

The federal government is developing a vaccine passport for the purposes of travel, but it is not expected to be ready before the fall and it is not clear whether that system could be used locally as well.

Medical officers of health in Ontario’s public health units said earlier this week that they would try to create regional vaccine passports if the province does not, but acknowledged that there would be challenges.

Because health and vaccinations fall under provincial jurisdiction, the province is the keeper of vaccination records for Ontario’s population. Any proof-of-vaccination system would therefore need, at the very least, their cooperation.

While those who have been vaccinated have received receipts for their vaccination, critics have called for the creation of a system that would be secure and difficult to trick, as opposed to the paper slips which could easily be forged.

As of Friday, 75.6 per cent of Ontario residents 12 years of age and up have been fully vaccinated, while 82.6 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

PROVINCIAL SYSTEM WOULD BE MORE SECURE

Speaking with CP24 Friday, technology analyst Carmi Levy said a government app would help people feel confident when they are asked to show proof-of-vaccination somewhere.

“I'd rather it (vaccination information) be visible through a centralized, standardized app than something that a local business kind of figured out on the fly and I don't really know where it's gonna go after that,” Levy said.

Levy said the Quebec vaccine passport, which provides each user with a unique QR code to upload into an app, has been well thought out and does a good job of maintaining privacy.

“I've done my own analysis and I've certainly looked at other experts’ analysis as well and this is highly secure,” Levy said. “The government has addressed all major security concerns that we would have. We know that the government isn't using this as a data grab and they're not using it to sort of reach into our phones. It doesn't look at our contact lists, it doesn't just share our location information, doesn't even access the GPS chip – all of that sort of back-end technical stuff.

“It's very, very well-behaved and so yes we should always be concerned about governments getting involved in technology, but this is an app that ultimately is designed for the greater good. The risks are very low, but the benefits of using it significantly high.”

- With files from CTV News Toronto’s Colin D'Mello