

The Canadian Press





OAKVILLE, Ont. -- Ontario is narrowing the scope of mandatory Special Investigations Unit probes into police conduct.

The move is part of an overhaul of police services legislation that the Progressive Conservative government is introducing today.

Currently, the SIU investigates circumstances involving police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

Under the new legislation, the SIU would investigate when police use of force results in serious injury or death, as well as when an officer has shot at a person or if there is a reported sexual assault, and would have to wrap up investigations within 120 days.

Attorney General Caroline Mulroney says the changes will focus the SIU's mandate to investigating suspected criminal activity, instead of treating an officer like a suspect if they unsuccessfully try to stop a suicide attempt.

Shortly after the government was elected last year it paused implementation of a law from the previous Liberal government that enhanced the mandates of Ontario's three police oversight agencies - the SIU, the Office of the Independent Police Review Director and the Ontario Civilian Police Commission.

The bill also eliminates the OCPC in order to create a single body to handle public complaints about police - the OIPRD would become the new Law Enforcement Complaints Agency.